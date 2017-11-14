× Kretschmar and Homeland Partner to Support Make-A-Wish Oklahoma

$15,000 Donation at Walk for Wishes Will Help Grant Future Wishes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – (October 23, 2017) – Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has partnered with Homeland Stores to donate $15,000 to Make-A-Wish® Oklahoma. Kretschmar made the donation at the annual Walk for Wishes in Oklahoma on Saturday as part of its Legendary Wishes campaign, which helps grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. The Walk for Wishes celebrates wishes that have already been granted, and raises money for future ones.

“Kretschmar has a long history of supporting Make-A-Wish, and it is our privilege to continue helping make wishes come true for children,” said Michael Baughman, Smithfield Foods director of marketing. “We feel that it’s especially important for individuals and companies alike to come together and support organizations that help the community, especially those that help children, and we greatly appreciate Homeland Stores for partnering with us for this event in Oklahoma City.”

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $725,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally, and sponsored more than 15 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign.

“Make-A-Wish Oklahoma relies on the help of supporters such as Kretschmar, Homeland Stores, and their customers to grant wishes for Oklahoma children with life-threatening medical conditions,” said Katie Massad, Community Involvement Development Coordinator, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. “We are grateful to Kretschmar and Homeland Stores for their support, which allows Make-A-Wish Oklahoma to provide life-changing experiences, and gives children hope as they look toward the future.”

Homeland stores joined Kretschmar in this effort, and raised $5,000 this month to help grant future wishes. Through partnerships with retailers like Homeland, Kretschmar has raised more than $115,000 for local Make-A-Wish chapters through sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for $1 donations, employee donations, and sandwich fundraisers.

For more information about Kretschmar Deli and its involvement with Make-A-Wish visit www.kretschmardeli.com or www.facebook.com/kretschmardeli.

Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats are delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions world-wide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/kretschmardeli or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Kretschmar®, Gwaltney®, Curly’s®, Margherita®, Carando®, Healthy Ones®, Krakus®, Morliny® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Make-A-Wish Oklahoma

Make-A-Wish Oklahoma grants the wishes of children, ages 2 ½ to 18, who are facing life-threatening illness to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since 1982, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma is proud to have granted nearly 2,800 wishes to children across all 77 counties of Oklahoma. The organization has offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa that serve as co-headquarters for the Make-A-Wish Oklahoma chapter.

About Homeland

Homeland is Oklahoma’s largest locally-owned grocery store chain with 31 locations statewide. Homeland has been 100% Employee Owned since 2011. Homeland’s mission is to serve its community by providing exceptional customer service, competitive prices and the freshest meat and produce available. For more information, please visit www.homelandstores.com.

This content is sponsored by Kretschmar and Homeland.