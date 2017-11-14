Lawmakers discuss bills involving cuts to state agencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lawmakers in two budget committees are expected to discuss bills Tuesday involving cuts to agencies.

House Bill 1019 is a revised general appropriations bill that was heard in the House budget committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Under House Bill 1019, there would be no changes to eight agencies, including the Department of Education and Department of Rehabilitation Services.

The Ethics Commission, House of Representatives, Senate, Governor, Lt. Governor, and Department of Tourism would be among those which would take a 2.5% cut.

Veterans Affairs would be subject to a 2.7% cut.

Rep. Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma City, questioned how the agencies were prioritized and which ones were considered "core" agencies.

"Everybody in this room is going to have constituents that have a problem with the fact that we’re prioritizing the agencies I listed…one of which serves us…over public safety and Veterans Affairs. Could you bring to light any of the reasoning behind that?" Shane questioned.

Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, explained the bill was the result of hours of negotiation between the House and Gov. Mary Fallin.

"It was a negotiation at the point where we’re at with the current funding. This is all the money we have," said Rep. Wallace.

The House budget committee meeting resumes at 3 p.m. The Senate budget committee is also expected to take up this bill.