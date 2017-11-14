Man who burned to death near Lindsay is identified

LINDSAY, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man who died after he caught fire in Lindsay last week.

Last Tuesday, officers were called to a rural part of McClain County on reports of a man acting erratic with a gun.

“It was kind of a situation that they could not win. They could only do the best that they could do,” said the Lindsay City Manager Stephen Mills.

When the officers backed the man into an area near 100th St. and Council, investigators say he tried to ram the officers with his vehicle.

“He was hollering something inside but they couldn’t hear him because the windows were up. They saw him moving around a gas can but they didn’t actually see any gas coming out. They just assumed he’s dumping gasoline inside there,” said Mills.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man got out of his van with a lighter and ignored commands to drop it and get on the ground.

When he turned back to the vehicle, one of the officers deployed a taser. Immediately, the man's clothes ignited.

"But it was just a small fire on his clothes at this point. They attempted to put him out and keep him from getting into the vehicle. The officer caught fire. His hands got burned. He stopped. Another officer helped put him out," Mills said.

The man was able to climb back in his car and he erupted into flames once inside the vehicle.

Both the OSBI and McClain County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

On Tuesday, officials identified the man was 52-year-old Dana Dean Carrothers, who had previously been reported missing and was reportedly suicidal.

Mills says the officer who burned his hands is expected to be OK, but tells us both officers are pretty shaken up over the whole incident.