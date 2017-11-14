Moore police release dashcam video of three-hour long pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. — Moore police have released dash camera video from a chase that lasted about three hours.

Charges have been filed against 25-year-old Brenton Hager after he led authorities on the wild chase.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene near Indian Hills and Penn when authorities tased Hager.

Now, we’re getting a look at dash camera video from the Moore Police Department and hearing the 911 call.

“I got my truck stole Friday, and I'm up here on 44th Street right now and I'm following it,” the reporting party told the operator.

Not long after that, it turned into the chase.

"It went out of our city, it came back into our city and there were reports that he was driving into oncoming traffic, so two of our officer's got back into the pursuit,” said Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department.

Things took a crazy turn from there.

“That went into a field and came back onto a street, and it was determined that Oklahoma City wasn't actively pursuing as well and there was a helicopter,” Lewis said.

From the ground to the air, authorities spent hours trying to get Hager to surrender.

"It could have ended really bad, even in our city, you know, almost broad swiped a car, people don't see this coming,” Lewis said.

A local pastor even tried to help by shooting the suspect’s tires.

Without knowing whether or not the suspect is armed, police have a warning for the public.

"It's very dangerous, every pursuit. We obviously don't want it to end with a crash. That's why, at times, they're terminated. But, we would really recommend people stay away,” Lewis said.