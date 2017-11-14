New craft burger bar coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Texas-based restaurant that combines beer and burgers is setting up shop in Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is planning a new location in The Pointe at Chisholm Creek and a new building being constructed just south of Nichols Hills Plaza.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar will join Birra Birra, a wood-fired pizza, gelato and beer restaurant, at The Pointe.

Also, plans obtained by OKCTalk show Hopdoddy taking the far west end of a new building on the north side of N.W. 63rd St., in what used to be the site of the Kings Court condominiums.

Hopdoddy describes itself as a ‘craft burger bar’ with fresh ingredients and a large beer selection.