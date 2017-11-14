× OKC Zoo sending four employees to Africa to work with others in halting the extinction of endangered species

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is sending four of their employees to Africa within the next few months.

The employees will work “side by side with our conservation partners who are striving to halt the extinction of endangered species.”

The zoo says it’s important to connect their staff to “our world’s vanishing wildlife and wild place, so that they can accurately and passionately convey the world’s extinction crisis to our guests who will likely never see an elephant, or rhino, or zebra in the ever dwindling wild places they live.”

Education naturalist, Erica Buckwalter, and carnivore caretaker, Trisha McDonald, will spend two weeks in Zimbabwe helping Painted Dog Research Trust (PDRT) staff track endangered African painted dogs.

Elephant caretaker, Amy Hofmeister, and veterinarian, Gretchen Cole, will spend two weeks in Kenya helping Grevy’s Zebra Trust conduct a census of endangered Grevy’s zebras.

We are sending four Zoo employees to Africa in the next few months to work side by side with our conservation partners who are striving to halt the extinction of endangered species. Learn more at https://t.co/P6lEtm30h4! #okczoo #careconnectconserve pic.twitter.com/aTKLOrmKtP — Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) November 14, 2017

“Thank you to our supporters who contributed to the Round Up for Conservation Fund by saying ‘yes’ when making purchases at the Zoo. The money you contributed is helping save endangered species worldwide and it is providing Erica, Trisha, Amy, and Gretchen with once in lifetime opportunities to help the wild counterparts of the animals they love at the OKC Zoo,” the zoo said on its website.

Click here to learn more about their trip.