Oklahoma Decides: Special Election Results
Cooler, Fall-like weather to stay for the next few days

People names Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Posted 9:07 pm, November 14, 2017, by

Blake Shelton. Photo courtesy: Warner Music Nashville

NEW YORK – Blake Shelton, the country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The 6’5″ Oklahoman doesn’t love being the center of attention, so his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had to do a little convincing. Shelton tells People that she advised him he’d regret it if he turned the honor down. The 41-year-old Shelton relented, deadpanning he’s been “ugly” all his life so he’ll take the yearlong reign with a smile.

The magazine announced its selection Tuesday night.

Shelton can’t wait to rib his buddy and on-air rival Adam Levine about the accolade. Levine is a former Sexiest Man Alive pick himself.

Shelton will be featured in a special double issue to hit newsstands Friday