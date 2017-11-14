× People names Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive 2017

NEW YORK – Blake Shelton, the country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has been named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The 6’5″ Oklahoman doesn’t love being the center of attention, so his girlfriend Gwen Stefani had to do a little convincing. Shelton tells People that she advised him he’d regret it if he turned the honor down. The 41-year-old Shelton relented, deadpanning he’s been “ugly” all his life so he’ll take the yearlong reign with a smile.

The magazine announced its selection Tuesday night.

Sex appeal ✔️

Sense of humor ✔️

Voice of an angel ✔️

Our #SexiestManAlive @BlakeShelton is a triple threat! 👀🔥😍 https://t.co/HIJaSOFttj pic.twitter.com/IJcbSvtqts — People (@people) November 15, 2017

Shelton can’t wait to rib his buddy and on-air rival Adam Levine about the accolade. Levine is a former Sexiest Man Alive pick himself.

Shelton will be featured in a special double issue to hit newsstands Friday