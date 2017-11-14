× Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed naked man to death in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a naked man to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

The stabbing was reported on Sunday morning at a house near N.E. 39th and Prospect.

“We just have a bunch of blood, and it looks like there was an altercation inside the house,” sait Lt. Ron Northcutt with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said a woman delivering newspapers found the naked man lying on the front porch, covered in blood.

Police originally thought he had been shot due to the extent of his injuries but soon realized he had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Monday night, officers learned a suspect in the man’s murder was possibly at a convenience store near Melrose and N. Rockwell.

Police quickly pulled the suspect over and took him into custody for first-degree murder.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lind.