× Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign kicking off next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – With the holidays just around the corner, a local organization is hoping that you will open your hearts and spread a little bit of Christmas cheer to those in need.

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command will be kicking off the Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Penn Square Mall.

“Even though our Angels may never know where these gifts come from, the feeling they get on Christmas morning when they open their gifts will stay with them forever,” Major Charlotte Gargis, associate area commander of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma, told KFOR in 2016. “Once again we ask for the community’s help to make Christmas bright for families in need so no child or senior is forgotten.”

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program makes sure that gifts are given to children and seniors who would not otherwise have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

If you want to help in other ways, you can volunteer as a bell ringer this holiday season. Volunteers can ring the bell from Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 23 during four-hour shifts across the metro area.

The Salvation Army is also hosting a Thanksgiving Day Community Meal on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Chesapeake Energy Center of Hope, located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave.