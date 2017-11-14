Sapulpa teenager killed in crash while on way to church

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is turning to their faith in the darkest of times following the death of their teenage son.

Family members say that JT Medina was on his way to church when he was killed in a car crash.

Police say he was driving eastbound on Hwy 17 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit another vehicle.

“We’d actually drove by the accident before and didn’t know it was him,” Jonathan Greenlee, JT’s friend, told KJRH.

His family became concerned when he never arrived at the church.

“He never showed up. He never answered the texts or calls,” said John Medina, JT’s father.

Minutes after they arrived home, the doorbell rang.

“As soon as the doorbell rang, we knew,” Medina said.

Now, JT’s family is holding onto their faith to get through this tragedy.

“Sometimes tragedy brings despair, sometimes it brings hope, it brings people closer together,” he said.