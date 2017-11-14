Silver Alert canceled for missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: Zelto Anderson has been found safe.

ARDMORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Zelto Anderson who is described as a black male last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

His last known location is in Ardmore Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

Anderson is a diabetic and has not has his medication. He also has Alzheimer’s.

He may be in a maroon 2007 Chevy Avalanche pickup with the Oklahoma tag FEY525.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police.

Officials have not released of photo of Anderson.