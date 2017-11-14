× Sooners Move Into Top 4 of College Football Playoff Rankings

Oklahoma’s win over TCU last Saturday, combined with upset losses by Notre Dame and Georgia, has moved the Sooners into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Oklahoma comes in at #4 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night.

The Sooners visit Kansas this Saturday at 2:30, then hosts West Virginia, before likely playing in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The College Football Playoff rankings on December 3 will determine the four teams who make the playoff.

The top six look this way:

Alabama Clemson Miami, FL Oklahoma Wisconsin Auburn

Oklahoma State is ranked 13th in this week’s poll, while TCU dropped from sixth to 12th with the loss to Oklahoma.