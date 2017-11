Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The John Wooden Award preseason Top 50 list was released on Tuesday and two players from the state of Oklahoma are on the list.

Oklahoma State's Jeffrey Carroll and Oklahoma's Trae Young are on the initial list for the award, which goes to the nation's top player.

Carroll is being held out of games by the Cowboys pending the review of the program in the wake of the FBI investigation that resulted in the arrest of former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Young is one of ten freshman on the list.