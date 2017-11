Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph are two of the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback who is either a senior or fourth year junior.

The other three finalists are J.T. Barrett of Ohio State, Ryan Finley of North Carolina State, and Trace McSorley of Penn State.

The award will be presented December 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.