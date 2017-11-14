Three arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle in Bethany

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Bethany police have arrested three people for shooting with intent to kill after a fight between two groups turned dangerous.

Police say one vehicle was chasing another and the suspects fired three rounds at the other car, striking it once.

The victims were on the phone with 911 dispatchers, who had instructed them to come to the Bethany Police Department.

It all ended right there in front of the police department where officers were able to take the suspects into custody.

No one was injured by the gunfire.