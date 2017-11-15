7-year-old Oklahoma boy hospitalized after rattlesnake bite

MILL CREEK, Okla. – A 7-year-old Oklahoma boy was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to KXII, Colt South, 7, was bitten in the leg by a rattlesnake near the Big Rock area in Mill Creek over the weekend.

He had to be airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Colt’s mother, Jessica, told KXII that her son stepped on the rattlesnake because it was hidden under leaves and it didn’t rattle.

She said her son has been given eight bags of anti-venom and is scheduled to have more.

Right now, Jessica is asking for prayers, adding that Colt is still in pain and swelling is continuing to move up his body.

The boy is currently on oxygen, his mother said on Facebook.