OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is saying goodbye to a long-time member of their ranks.

The fire department announced that Salsa, an 11-year-old Labrador retriever, would be retiring from her duties.

During her more than nine years of service, Salsa became an important part of the department’s Oklahoma Task Force 1.

After 9 ½ years of service with the OKCFD, Salsa the K9 is hanging up her leash. Salsa is an 11-year-old Labrador retriever who has been an integral part of the department and Oklahoma Task Force 1. Happy retirement! Salsa. pic.twitter.com/trjXbRmyNf — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 15, 2017