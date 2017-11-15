× Afterschool program works to feed all Oklahoma City students

OKLAHOMA CITY – A program is working to make sure that all Oklahoma City students are fed throughout the winter.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is participating in the ‘Afterschool Meal Program,’ which provides meals to all students free of charge.

The meals are served at Heronville Elementary School from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each week day. Henronville Elementary is located at 1240 S.W. 29th St., between McKinley and Blackwell.

For more information, contact the School Nutrition Services at (405) 587-1025.