Authorities identify Oklahoma City man who was shot to death by police officer after threatening suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities have identified the Oklahoma City man who was shot to death by a police officer after threatening to set himself on fire.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 2:40a.m., Oklahoma City Police responded to a call of a person who was threatening suicide in the 1400 block of S.W. 20th.

When officers arrived on scene, the found 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon in a nearby courtyard.

Police said Pigeon had a lighter fluid bottle in his left hand and a lighter in his right hand.

Officials said Pigeon poured the lighter fluid on his body and was attempting to ignite the lighter.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers gave verbal commands for Pigeon to drop the lighter fluid and get on the ground.

However, police said Pigeon did not comply with the commands presented.

Officer Troy Nitzky utilized a bean bag shotgun and fired one round at Pigeon.

Sgt. Keith Sweeney then discharged his firearm at Pigeon, striking him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Pigeon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Nitzky, who has served on the police force for two years, and Sgt. Sweeney, who has served on the force for nine years, have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Police said they have never had any run-ins with Pigeon before.