Bad street lights may be partially to blame after pedestrian killed by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are saying bad lighting may have contributed to a pedestrian being hit by a car and killed in the street. Neighbors said the lighting has been a problem for months.

The man was hit near the corner of Western Avenue and NW 9th Street Tuesday at about 9 p.m.

Police said he was struck in the middle of the road, not at a crosswalk.

They said the bad lighting in the area may have been a contributing factor.

Neighbors said the lights have been out on the stretch of Western for months.

"None of them are on," said Harold Haynes. "I learn to walk where you're not going to get, somebody's going to come out and get you."

Haynes said he's been dealing with it as long as he can remember.

"I walked all the way down to 13th, and all the way down to Reno, and there were no street lamps," he said.

When News 4 checked Wednesday night, the lights on Western between 7th and 13th streets were out on both sides of the street.

Haynes said he's called OG&E three or four times to report them out.

"Every time I call it in, they come on for a day, maybe two, and then they disappear," Haynes said. "You're calling it in and they don't seem to care."

We talked to OG&E spokesperson, Gayle Berry, who said the problem may be caused by a downed pole and the wire it took out with it near Western and Main Street.

"And once the pole is replaced, then they can put the wire back," Berry said. "And that is expected to happen by the end of this week."

She said unless there's a deeper circuit problem, lights reported out will usually be repaired and back on in about ten days.

But that downed pole was just called in November 2, and there are some working lights between that intersection and the stretch of darkness these neighbors are pointing out.

Now, they're ready for a permanent fix.

"I'd just like to see the lights on," Haynes said.