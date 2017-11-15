Budget cut bill heads to Oklahoma House floor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A budget cut bill will be heard on the House floor Wednesday morning after narrowly passing budget committees.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House committee passed House Bill 1019 by a vote of 17-13. It later passed the Senate with a final vote of 7-5.

The bill includes $60 million worth of cuts across various state agencies while also using millions in rainy day funds, carryover cash, and revolving money. It also includes a recently passed measure to raise the gross production tax ('GPT') on legacy wells.

There are, however, cuts to the agencies -- the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services -- which would have received $215 million from the cigarette fee struck down this summer after being deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Those three agencies are now facing cuts between $4 and $15 million, which is still better than the alternative according to supporters of the bill.

"Taking no action or voting no today will end up with major, major cuts to those three agencies," said Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston. "I, for one, am not willing to do that."

The bill also includes cuts to various agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Ethics Commission, House of Representatives and the Senate. All of these agencies face cuts between 2.5% and 2.7% under this proposal. The Department of Education, Election Board, and the Department of Corrections would be among those facing no cuts.

The bill is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the House floor. Should it pass, it will head to the Senate.