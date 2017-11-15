‘Darci Lynne Homecoming Show’ adds third performance for fans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Darci Lynne, America’s Got Talent winner and Oklahoma native, will now have a third homecoming show at the The Criterion!

On November 3rd, tickets went on sale for the original single performance show on December 16 at 7:00 p.m. In six minutes, fans had very limited options as tickets went fast!

Today’s the day! You can all get your tickets to my new show, Darci Lynne Homecoming! https://t.co/Kd1J5bCWRa pic.twitter.com/ZanzvcyMGa — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) November 3, 2017

Her team added a second show for December 16 at 2:00 p.m. The 2:00 p.m. show sold out with a handful of single seats left.

Tickets on sale NOW for the 3rd Darci Lynne Show! Sunday 12.17.17 at 2pm.

Buy Tickets: https://t.co/ZIBYSXqioF

❤️ iHeartMedia & KJ103 pic.twitter.com/GlbbuazKDC — The Criterion (@CriterionOKC) November 13, 2017

The third show will be December 17 at 2:00 p.m. There are currently several seats still available but if you want to see the award-winning ventriloquist, you might want to buy tickets soon!

Tickets range from $25 to almost $300.

Overwhelmed & thrilled by demand! If you missed out on the 1st two shows, here’s your chance! I’ve added a 3rd show. Tix go on sale Monday. pic.twitter.com/ClqhD1pbWd — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) November 10, 2017

The KJ103 Morning Show – TJ, Janet, and Jrod – will host the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show.

The event is located at the Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

