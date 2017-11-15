Sunshine to make its return into the forecast

‘Darci Lynne Homecoming Show’ adds third performance for fans

Posted 6:50 pm, November 15, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Darci Lynne, America’s Got Talent winner and Oklahoma native, will now have a third homecoming show at the The Criterion!

On November 3rd, tickets went on sale for the original single performance show on December 16 at 7:00 p.m.  In six minutes, fans had very limited options as tickets went fast!

Her team added a second show for December 16 at 2:00 p.m. The 2:00 p.m. show sold out with a handful of single seats left.

The third show will be December 17 at 2:00 p.m.  There are currently several seats still available but if you want to see the award-winning ventriloquist, you might want to buy tickets soon!

Tickets range from $25 to almost $300.

The KJ103 Morning Show – TJ, Janet, and Jrod – will host the Darci Lynne Homecoming Show.

The event is located at the Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Click here for more information.