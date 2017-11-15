Dispatcher accused of stealing funds meant for officer paralyzed in accident

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– Authorities say a police dispatcher has been arrested, accused of stealing money meant to help an injured officer.

A spokesman for the city of Hazelwood told KMOV that April Briscuso, 40, was recently arrested. She is accused of stealing money intended for Officer Craig Tudor.

Tudor, a Hazelwood police officer, was responding to a call when he was injured in an accident in August 2016. He became paralyzed as a result.

Briscuso has been a dispatcher in Hazelwood for 11 years. So far, she has raised $75,000 for Tudor. But Officer Tudor says they only received some of that money.

A spokesperson for the city of Hazelwood said, “She did a hell of a job raising money, we thought it was all going to him. Kind of a shock to everyone.”

Now the organization ‘Project HURT’ which was started by officers in St. Louis injured in the line of duty, has opened a bank account that can only be accessed by Tudor. There is an account at US Bank labeled Craig Tudor Donation.

Briscuso has been placed on administrative leave while the Hazelwood Police Department conducts an internal investigation. The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the criminal accusations of theft.

Craig Tudor later released the following statement: