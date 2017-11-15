Dog found on Craigslist after allegedly stolen from Oklahoma woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Little Freedom is back at home after Kristi Maldonado said her new English bulldog puppy was taken Monday morning from her home.

“My front door was pushed open but still locked and visibly damaged,” Maldonado said.

Freedom was gone.

She and her sister went to social media looking for the new puppy.

"Within two hours of the post being posted as a missing puppy, a post was made on Craigslist that another individual notified my sister with Freedom to be sold for, I believe, $1,250,” Maldonado said.

They were able to contact the online seller and convince the woman it is her dog.

Shanae Mitchell, 24K Kennels owner, said a man sold her the puppy for $700, an offer she couldn't refuse.

“We know the value of an English bulldog is anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, so I was like, that's a really good deal,” said Mitchell. "It never occurred to me that this wasn't his dog, because he had all of the information, age, everything. As soon as I found out he was stolen, the dog is stolen and he's sick and stolen from a home, I immediately took down the post and I started messaging people trying to figure out and get in contact the owner."

But, the women don't agree on what happened.

“She coerced me into making me think that - at that point, if I didn't get her the $700 - she was going to sling him, because she said 'I'm a puppy flipper. I do this with cars. I do this with dogs. That's not illegal,'” Maldonado said.

"I paid for the dog, and I didn't know. As soon as I did, I said, wow, that's messed up," said Mitchell.

Video shows the tense exchange at a public parking lot when Maldonado offered the money for Freedom.

"I would never forgive myself if I would have walked away without my dog," Maldonado said.

Both women believe they are victims here.

"It's not fair that he sold me a stolen dog and now the finger is being pointed at me like I'm the thief, I'm the liar, I'm the bad person, when I handled it in the quickest matter that I knew how,” Mitchell said.

“That she bought him from somebody else and that she had possession of him and that she refused to give him back to me unless I paid $700...” Maldonado said.

The women said they may know who took the dog from Maldonado’s home in the first place.

Midwest City police are still investigating.