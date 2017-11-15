Edmond city officials reminding you not to put grease in your sink

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond city officials want to remind you not to put grease in your sink this holiday cooking season.

City officials posted to Facebook, saying that people putting fats, oil and grease down their sinks can be a serious maintenance problem for the City of Edmond.

“Fats, oils and grease eventually become solid rather than liquid and, when poured down the sink, the grease will stick to the sides of sewer pipes and clog them,” the City of Edmond said in a Facebook post. “This can cause a back-up and an overflow in your home, or into the streets and streams.”

Backed-up sewers can also be costly for homeowners.

City officials released a few tips to help you prevent back-ups in your home.

Never pour grease down sinks or toilets.

The best way to deal with butter, shortening, lard, meat fat and oils is to use an empty tin food can to store it. Then freeze the grease to make it solid and throw it in the trash. If you put a lid on the can, you can reuse your plastic lid on another can to store the FOG (Fats, Oils and Grease).

Scrape fats, grease and food from plates and cooking utensils into the trash.

Use basket strainers in your sinks to catch food and empty them into the trash.

You can learn more about Edmond’s FOG program here.