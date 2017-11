Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - Authorities responded to an accident involving an ATV on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to a rural area in Piedmont, near Apache NW and Frisco, following an ATV accident.

Initial reports indicate that two children were on the ATV at the time of the accident.

Officials say that one person was transported by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

However, the victim's condition or extent of their injuries was not known.