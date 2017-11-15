× Enid man accused of raping unconscious woman

ENID, Okla. – An Enid man was arrested after allegedly raping an unconscious woman.

On May 25, a woman told police that she was sexually assaulted by 26-year-old Jemial Dashawn Lofton.

The woman said Lofton raped her while she was unconscious after a night of drinking.

According to court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, the woman said she woke up to Lofton raping her.

She said she pushed him off of her and left the room.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the woman said she was afraid to report the alleged rape at first, but was encouraged to do so by several people.

Results from a sexual assault nurse examination showed DNA from Lofton was left on the woman.

Lofton was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree rape.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, because Lofton has four prior felony convictions, he faces 20 years to life in prison for the rape charge.