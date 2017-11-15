Four-year-old stuck with meth-filled syringe at retail shop in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. – Officials in Ardmore are investigating after a child was stuck with a meth-filled syringe at a retail store.

Police told KTEN that a mother heard her four-year-old son yell while he was playing and then saw boxes fall.

The child then told his mom he had a scratch and also told her about the syringe. The boy reportedly began “acting strangely” and when his mother found the syringe, she called 911.

“Who the syringe belonged to, we do not know,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Norris. “All we know was it was left there at the scene, and the child unfortunately stuck themselves.”

Authorities say the child was taken to the hospital.