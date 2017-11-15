“He was trying to ignite himself,” Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Authorities say they are still investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1400 block of S.W. 20th St. after a man was threatening to commit suicide.

When officers arrived on scene, the found 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon in a nearby courtyard.

"The suspect was trying to pour some type of flammable, or some type of substance, over his body, a liquid substance, and he was trying to ignite himself with a lighter," Capt. Bo Matthews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Authorities with the police department say officers ordered Pigeon to drop the lighter, but he refused.

At that point, an officer fired a bean bag at him and another officer fired his weapon. Pigeon died at the scene.

"It's kind of scary. I mean, I am like within 500 feet of where they said it happened," Linda Norrie said.

The piercing sound of those gunshots is something residents are all too familiar with around this neighborhood.

"In the last two years, there's been quite a bit of them here," Norrie said.

This time, neighbors say they're just thankful things didn't escalate any further.

"The thought of him even setting himself up on fire, or trying to, and being this close, he could have run down here and set my apartment on fire and then I woulda been in trouble," Norrie said.