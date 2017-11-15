Hot water outage reported at Oklahoma State Penitentiary

MCALESTER, Okla. – Officials say a boiler at an Oklahoma penitentiary failed, which caused a hot water outage for some inmates.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Penitentiary reported that a 30-year-old boiler failed, which caused a hot water outage in two inmate quads. The affected quads house 121 inmates.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a replacement boiler will likely cost about $25,000.

Hot water service will be out until as late as Monday, which is when crews are expected to install the new boiler.

“The outage means inmates will have to shower in neighboring quads, but we don’t expect any other disruptions,” Matt Elliott, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said.