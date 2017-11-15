Man arrested in Oklahoma in connection to Arkansas infant’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Ark. - A man was arrested in Oklahoma in connection to an Arkansas infant's death.

20-year-old Reagan Phifer was arrested Tuesday in Colcord, Oklahoma, on one count of first-degree murder.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

KFSM reports Phifer "ditched his car at a Dollar General and was attempting to get into another vehicle when he was spotted by police."

On July 27, police found an unresponsive infant at a home in Farmington.

The three-month-old girl was then taken to the hospital where she died the next day.

According to an affidavit, the girl showed signs physical trauma, which included, fractured ribs, a fractured leg and brain damage.

Two weeks prior to her death, Phifer babysat the girl and police say he was also at the home when officials found her unresponsive.

KFSM reports the girl went to the doctor's office in June where she did not have any of the injuries or signs of "fractured or healing bones."