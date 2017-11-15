× Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after doctors discover baby’s fractured ribs

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges of child abuse after doctors discovered that his baby’s ribs had been fractured.

On November 12, a baby boy, who is less than a year old, was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

Jose Mireles, 20, had told hospital officials that he accidentally hit the baby in the head with a wooden pole.

However, the baby was released from the hospital and allowed to go home.

On November 14, the baby’s mother brought the baby back to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing.

Doctors then discovered the baby had partially healed rib fractures.

The woman told police that Mireles was alone with the baby when the boy started having breathing problems.

Doctors told police that the baby’s injuries are consistent with child abuse.

Mireles was arrested and booked into jail for two counts of child abuse.