Oklahoma’s newest distiller puts a lot of our state in every bottle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - The first bottles are just now coming off the one-man assembly line.

Hunter Gambill and his Oklahoma Distilling Company haven't even released their first product yet, not officially, so what you're seeing is really the first look at what you'll see on store shelves the 1st of December, 2017.

"It's been really great to get out and meet people in the state from all over," he said. "Just trying to get everything together."

Gambill calls it Indian Grass Vodka, named for the stuff that grows tall in fields and roadsides all over the middle plains.

"All of our products are meant to be distinctly Oklahoman," he said.

Gambill was kind of an Oklahoma ex-patriot for years.

He grew up in Edmond then left for adventures on the west coast and overseas.

He came back to pursue a passion for distilling and a love for home.

"Oklahoma has so much to offer," Gambill said. "You just have to look for it."

So, vodka isn't a very complicated mixture.

It starts with 95 percent alcohol and just 5 percent water.

Gambill wanted that water to be extra pure.

He found what he was looking for in an artesian spring near Cherokee, Oklahoma we did a story on a few years ago.

The water that comes from Eddie Brickman's old well melted and percolated through the ground from the state's last ice age.

"What separates our vodka from other vodkas out there - we're the only ones that have and use that water," Gambill said.

The Indian grass was a little more complicated, but it's from an Oklahoma source too.

"We do actually add a stalk of Oklahoma grass to each bottle," Gambill said.

The Oklahoma Distilling Company sits quietly between a couple of start up craft breweries in Tulsa.

Gambill has much bigger plans that what you see here, just as long as it's Oklahoma stuff that goes in the bottle.

The Oklahoma Distilling Company is owned by the Choctaw Nation.

For more information about the company and its products, go to www.okdistilling.com.