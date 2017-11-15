Owners of stolen truck used in three-hour chase show News 4 the damage left behind 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. - The owners of a stolen truck are giving us a look at what's left behind after a man stole it and then led police on a three-hour chase.

On November 3 around 7 a.m., as the truck was running in the driveway of Shane and Stephanie Jones' home, it was stolen.

Stephanie was on the couch when it happened.

After filing a a police report and doing their own search of the area, a full week had went by - still, no truck.

However, Shane says when he was coming back from a doctor's appointment on November 10, he noticed the truck on the highway.

"I was coming down 44 and I seen a black truck coming to me heading east and I thought it looked like my truck and yep, I got a little closer. It was my truck. So I immediately pulled a U-turn, got behind him, he seen me, he knew. He just kinda sunk down in his seat and pulled his hat down and that's where it all started," Shane said.

Shane then called police.

The driver of the Jones' truck, 25-year-old Brenton Hager, then led police on a three-hour chase through the metro.

It finally came to an end when Hager crashed the truck into a farm pond.

Hager was arrested and now faces several charges. And the Jones' say they were never contacted by police after the chase.

So, the couple went to the wrecker yard on their own Sunday morning to shoot video of their mangled truck.

"Credit card information, banking statements that wasn't his, car stereo..." said Shane.

A ski mask, pad locks, fishing line, wiring ripped from the truck itself, even syringes, were all found inside.

"He was livin' out of my truck," Shane said.

Hundreds and hundreds of Magic the Gathering cards were also found in the truck.

Shane says he has spent almost $60,000 on his truck.

Right now, his insurance is offering him about $18,000 to replace it.