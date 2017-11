Papa John’s is trying to repair the damage caused by its CEO’s controversial comments about the NFL protests.

Two weeks ago, CEO John Schnatter triggered fierce criticism by saying the pizza chain’s sales were hurt by the NFL’s handling of the controversy over players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police violence and racial injustice.

“This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago,” Schnatter said on a conference call with investors. “The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.”

The comments spurred a backlash on social media, made the company the butt of jokes on late night shows and forced it to distance itself from neo-Nazi groups.

On Tuesday evening, Papa John’s – which has been a league sponsor since 2010 – attempted an apology on Twitter.

Papa John's: We didn't mean to be 'divisive' on NFL protests https://t.co/ZN1u7pmU2N pic.twitter.com/TujQ4mUGgC — CNN (@CNN) November 15, 2017

“The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business, and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive,” it said. “That definitely was not our intention.”

The pizza chain said it supports “the players’ movement to create a new platform for change” but it also believes, “as Americans, we should honor our anthem.”

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. (2/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

“We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis,” the company tweeted, offering a ‘middle finger’ emoji to “those guys.”

Last year, then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the performance of the anthem to protest the treatment of black Americans, particularly by police.

The protest has grown in the NFL this season with more players taking part. It’s controversial because some people see the act of kneeling as disrespectful of the flag.

NFL rules said players “should” stand for the anthem. While it’s not required, Commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear he wants players to stand.

The protests have also drawn criticism from President Trump, who tweeted kneeling players should be fired.

On the earnings call two weeks ago, Schnatter blamed Goodell for the protest “debacle.”

“Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership,” Schnatter said. “The NFL has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

Despite the pizza chain’s efforts Tuesday to address the criticism over those remarks, some social media users weren’t convinced.

“Is this supposed to be Woke Papa John’s Pizza?” tweeted @danibostick. “I’m confused, because your CEO definitely blamed the NFL protests for poor sales and criticized the NFL’s leadership for not squelching the protests sooner. I don’t see an apology for that.”

Others disputed the idea the protesting players would want to work with the company.

Papa John’s replied to some of the responses, acknowledging it “should have acted sooner” following Schnatter’s comments.

We hear you. We just want to be clear that we support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We want to help if we can. — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

The NFL couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.