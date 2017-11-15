Patients struggled to fill prescriptions after glitch with CVS network

NEW YORK – Several customers are struggling to fill their prescriptions after an “internal” issue at CVS Pharmacies.

On Tuesday, CVS Pharmacy announced that some of its locations were experiencing an issue that prevented them from filling prescriptions.

Non-executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC that system outages at CVS Health pharmacies are due to an “internal network infrastructure issue.”

The company took to Twitter to say that stores would still be able to fill prescriptions, but customers and employees said that was not the case.

Some of our pharmacies are experiencing system connectivity interruptions that we are actively working to resolve. Our pharmacies can continue filling prescriptions during this period. We apologize for the inconvenience. — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) November 15, 2017

For those who fill their prescriptions at @cvspharmacy. I work at CVS and I want to let you know that we CANNOT fill prescriptions at this point. CVS is telling their patients that we’re still capable of doing that, we can’t. We’re trying our best. — Natnicha Nealy (@NealyNatnicha) November 14, 2017

CVS says that everything was resolved by Wednesday.