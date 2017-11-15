Patients struggled to fill prescriptions after glitch with CVS network

NEW YORK – Several customers are struggling to fill their prescriptions after an “internal” issue at CVS Pharmacies.
On Tuesday, CVS Pharmacy announced that some of its locations were experiencing an issue that prevented them from filling prescriptions.
Non-executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC that system outages at CVS Health pharmacies are due to an “internal network infrastructure issue.”
The company took to Twitter to say that stores would still be able to fill prescriptions, but customers and employees said that was not the case.
CVS says that everything was resolved by Wednesday.