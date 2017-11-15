× Paying for college through scholarships

Now is the time for high school seniors to complete their early enrollment applications to college.

Getting into the college of your choice is only part of the picture, but paying for college can be truly overwhelming.

Fastweb.com – Best known, reputable scholarship database

www.FinAid.org – Free information on financial aid, loans, savings, military aid, and scholarships.

www.Studentaid.ed.gov Offers financial aid information from the U.S. Department of Education.

www.FAFSA.gov Application and information about FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

www.CollegeBoard.org College Board develops the CSS (College Scholarship Services) Profile form, which many schools require students to complete in order to apply for financial aid

Oklahoma’s Promise is a program for students in the 8th, 9th, and 10th grades provided by the State of Oklahoma for students whose families meet certain income requirements or who have been adopted or placed in legal guardianship. Most importantly, in order for students to be eligible for the scholarship, they must be enrolled in the program during the 8th, 9th, or 10th grade, no later than June 30th of that school year.