Pictures of preemies giving joy to worried parents

OKLAHOMA - Cancer survivor Cayce Hedrick is a radiology technician at OU Medical Center.

She works with patients through high-tech tools to help them detect health challenges and track their progress.

Cacye’s other skill with technology is with her camera.

She brings emotional healing to parents who have newborns in NICU (Neo-Natal Intensive Care), including parent Megan Chapman whose little boy Bruno was born two months premature.

Cayce uses her skill with a camera to document for the parents, free of charge, a pictorial history of their baby’s journey through NICU.

“Being able to look at these pictures every day, it was so special,” said Megan. “You know when you're in that situation, you know, the first thing on your mind is your child's health and well-being and then in the back of your mind you're thinking of all these medical bills. And so to have something like that, something tangible and something for free and out of the goodness of her heart is so special. I'll treasure those forever and ever."

When we surprised Cayce at OU Medical Center with the $400 Pay It 4Ward Award from First Fidelity Bank, she got teary-eyed.

“I just love those kids so much,” said Cayce. “They are fighting for their lives and their parents don't even know. They're coming, much less have a chance to get photos of their kid, they're just struggling to pay medical bills and most the time they don't even have a nursery ready or clothes or anything.”

Thomas Rossiter with First Fidelity said both he and his wife were very touched when they read Megan’s nomination of Cayce.

“We've had friends and family in NICU,” said Thomas. “They're worried about finances, they're worried about the baby, they're worried about work, possibly because they are going to be away from it. And for you to offer this for them, to help them get the photos, and to have the memories is just incredible.”

Cayce Hedrick, paying it 4ward with the click of a camera and years of memories for new parents.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.