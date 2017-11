OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who may know something about wallet thefts from a grocery store.

Investigators claim a woman stole wallets out of the purses of two shoppers at a northwest Oklahoma City grocery store.

Authorities are hoping to identify her, and believe she may be connected to other incidents.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.