× Police investigating officer involved shooting on city’s southwest side

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating an officer involved shooting near SW 22nd and Pennsylvania.

Three officers responded to a call of a suicide attempt, where they found a male in the courtyard area attempting to cover himself in some type of flammable liquid.

When officers approached the suspect, he tried to ignite himself with a lighter.

One officer fired a bean bag gun.

It is unclear if the bean bag hit the suspect.

A second officer fired his gun striking the suspect.

Police say that more than one shot was fired but it is unknown right now how many were fired.

It is unclear if the gunfire is what killed the suspect.

The officer who fired their gun is being placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.

This is a developing situation. Check back with News 4 and kfor.com for updates.