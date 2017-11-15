Report lists top colleges for online programs in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – A new report lists the top colleges for online programs in Oklahoma.

Onlinecolleges.com recently released a report ranking accredited colleges and universities in Oklahoma based on a variety of factors, including affordability, student services and the availability of the online programs.

According to the report, the Oklahoma State University- Main Campus earned the top ranking position for online programs in Oklahoma.

All schools were scored on a 10-point scale against 14 different metrics using data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities that stood out in the statewide study:

Oklahoma State University- Main Campus University of Oklahoma- Norman Campus Southwestern Oklahoma State University Northeastern State University Tulsa Community College Oral Roberts University Carl Albert State College Cameron University Oklahoma City University Oklahoma Christian University

You can see more on the lists and the complete methodology here.