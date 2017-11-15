Report lists top colleges for online programs in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – A new report lists the top colleges for online programs in Oklahoma.
Onlinecolleges.com recently released a report ranking accredited colleges and universities in Oklahoma based on a variety of factors, including affordability, student services and the availability of the online programs.
According to the report, the Oklahoma State University- Main Campus earned the top ranking position for online programs in Oklahoma.
All schools were scored on a 10-point scale against 14 different metrics using data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities that stood out in the statewide study:
- Oklahoma State University- Main Campus
- University of Oklahoma- Norman Campus
- Southwestern Oklahoma State University
- Northeastern State University
- Tulsa Community College
- Oral Roberts University
- Carl Albert State College
- Cameron University
- Oklahoma City University
- Oklahoma Christian University
You can see more on the lists and the complete methodology here.