Seven hoverboard brands recalled over fire risk

BETHESDA, Md. – The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of seven hoverboard brands Tuesday.

The self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as “hoverboards,” have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs, which can overheat and pose a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Here is a list of the recalled hoverboards:

Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number 18-034

Description: These hoverboards were sold in black, white, red or blue.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters or hoverboards and contact Salvage World for instructions on returning their hoverboard for store credit.

Sold At: Salvage World stores in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from August 2016-March 2017 for about $150.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a battery pack catching fire and/or exploding in Mississippi in 2017, which resulted in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Units: about 700

Consumer Contact: Call Salvage World toll-free at 888-726-9603 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday-Friday or online at www.salvageworldllc.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information

Drone Nerds Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-027

Description: These hoverboards were sold in a variety of colors.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Drone Nerds store in Aventura, Florida and online at www.dronenerds.com from November 2015-March 2016 for about $300.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters or hoverboards and contact Drone Nerds for instructions on returning their hoverboard for store credit.

Units: about 700

Consumer Contact: Call Drone Nerds toll-free at 888-785-7543 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday, email hbrecall@gmail.com or online at www.dronenerds.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-028

Description: “Go Wheel” is printed in a circle on the middle of the unit where the sides connect. The “Go Wheel” logo lights up when the hoverboard is turned on. The hoverboards were sold in black, white, red, blue, gold and pink.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Village Mart store in Memphis, Tennessee from October 2015 to March 2016 for about $200

Incidents/Injuries: Four Star Imports has received one report of a hoverboard overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Four Star Imports to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Units: about 1,800

Consumer Contact: Call Four Star Imports at 800-780-5231 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.villagemart.com and click on “Recall Notice.”

iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-029

Description: The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red and white and have “iHoverspeed” printed on the front.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November-December 2015 for $290-$330

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the hoverboards and contact Simplified Wireless to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Units: about 900

Consumer Contact: Call Simplified Wireless toll-free at 833-220-1212 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday or email simplifiedrecall@gmail.com

iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-030

Description: These hoverboards have model numbers GSB56BC, GSB65BUC, GSB56WC and GSB56DC; they are placed on the bottom of the unit. “iLive” is printed in the center of the hoverboard’s top surface as well as underneath the top deck, facing the ground. They were sold in black, red, white, blue and gold. Some units were sold with a black carrying case.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Ace Hardware and hhgregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs and online at AceHardware.com and hhgregg.com from April 2016-March 2017 for $170-200.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the battery pack overheating and smoking. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Digital Products (DPI) for instructions on how to obtain a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Units: about 8,700

Consumer Contact: Call DPI at 800-311-962 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday-Friday or online at www.iliveelectronics.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Tech Drift Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-031

Description: These hoverboards were sold in black and white.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Online at www.techdrift.com and www.amazon.com from December 2015-April 2016 for $400-$500

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled hoverboards and contact Tech Drift for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Units: about 100

Consumer Contact: Call Tech Drift at 800-491-0264 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday-Friday or email techdriftmyk@gmail.com for more information.

Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Recall Date: November 14, 2017

Recall Number: 18-032

Description: These hoverboards have a model number of S-01 or SBW666SL printed on the bottom of the unit. They were sold in black, blue, green, red, white and yellow and have an “S” printed in the center of the wheel caps.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Sold At: Dollar Mania stores in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana from August 2015-December 2016 for about $200.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a hoverboard catching fire in Louisiana in 2017, which resulted in approximately $40,000 in property damage to a consumer’s home. No injuries were reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled hoverboards and contact Dollar Mania for instructions on returning the hoverboard to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Units: about 1,000

Consumer Contact: Call Dollar Mania toll-free at 844-333-4457 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday-Friday or online on the Dollar Mania Facebook page for more information.

Click here for more information and a full list of recalls.