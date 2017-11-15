“She’s obviously very upset,” Oklahoma store clerk robbed second time in 4 months

MADILL, Okla. – An Oklahoma store clerk is shaken up after she was robbed twice in less than four months.

In July, 37-year-old Jessica Bartosch was working at the Love’s Country Store in Madill when two armed men robbed the store.

In fact, one of the men actually held a gun to the back of Bartosch’s neck during the ordeal.

Fortunately, she wasn’t injured during the robbery. The two culprits were eventually arrested for the crime.

Less than four months later, police say that Bartosch was robbed again by another armed thief.

On Tuesday, KTEN reports that a man walked up to Bartosch at the convenience store and asked where to find Mountain Dew. After grabbing a bottle, police say the man showed Bartosch a handgun and ordered her to give him the money from the cash register.

“She’s obviously very upset,” said Donny Raley, with the Madill Police Department.

The latest suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s wearing a black hoodie.