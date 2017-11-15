Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Dors Jean Weathers who is described as a white female last seen wearing a “red down jacket, blue and gold Annapolis t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue Adidas.”

She was last seen at 2028 Norwich Place November 15 at 6:41 p.m.

Police say she has heart issues and takes medication that make her disoriented.

They also say she left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

If you see Weathers or know her whereabouts, call police.