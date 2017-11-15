× Sooners Hit Century Mark Again in Blowout of Ball State

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team routed Ball State 108-69 on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, scoring at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

OU sizzled the nets to the tune of 57 percent field goal shooting and four of the five starters scored in double figures.

Freshman guard Trae Young led the way with 22 points and 13 assists, his second straight double-double.

Young also hit five of OU’s 15 made 3-pointers.

Khadeem Lattin had 20 points and 8 rebounds for the Sooners, who led 60-39 at halftime, the first time OU has scored at least 60 in a half since 2013.

Young’s fellow freshman Brady Manek had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, while Christian James added 13 points.

OU hit 15 of 29 from 3-point range for 52 percent, and held the Cardinals to just 29.9 percent field goal shooting.

Oklahoma improves to 2-0 on the season.

The Sooners’ next game is on Thanksgiving Day, the first of three games in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Oklahoma will play Arkansas that day at 4:00 pm central time.