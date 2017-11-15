Sooners Keeping Concentration On Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OU’s a win away Saturday from setting the Big 12 record for consecutive road wins, but Lawrence awaits where there may be more fans in crimson and cream than actually cheering for Kanas.

Not exactly the same sellout record from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium just a few days ago.

The Sooners say if the want to keep their Big 12 and national championship hopes alive they have to focus on everybody including the 1-9 Jayhawks.

“We haven’t won the Big 12 yet, and they’re another Big 12 opponent that’s in the way of our goal,” Baker Mayfield, OU senior quarterback, said. “It shouldn’t take any extra motivation. We have to have the same mindset no matter who we’re playing. That’s kind of been our focus all year. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing we have to rise to the occasion, and play well week in and week out.”

“We’ve been creating our own energy all year,” Steven Parker, OU senior safety, said. “For us, it’s always been us against everybody else. The people that are in that room are the people that we’re going to trust, and the people that are going to by all in for Oklahoma football. I feel like our sidelines are going to be lit just like they always are, and it’s going to be time to go.”

“You can’t have that sense that you’ve arrived,” Lincoln Riley, OU head football coach, said. “You never do in this game, and if you start feeling like that then that’s when you’re in trouble. We’ve got so many things that we’ve got to do better. We’ve got a lot of room for growth still as a football team. I think we took some positive steps in the last few weeks, and we’ve got to continue that. There’s still a lot of football left to be played, a lot left to be decided and that will start this week.”

A win over Kansas would also tie Lincoln Riley for the most wins ever in a debut season as a head coach.