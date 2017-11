Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph are among the 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the nation's top college football player.

The two quarterbacks are also finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Camp Award will announce finalists on November 29, and the winner on December 6.

Barry Sanders is the lone Cowboy to have won the Camp Award.

Oklahoma has had three winners: Steve Owens, Billy Sims, and Josh Heupel.