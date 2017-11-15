Third man arrested in connection to murder of 16-year-old who was robbed, shot in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another man has been arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old who was robbed and shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this year.

Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel Zenon or EJ was alert and breathing when officers found him in the parking lot of Brookwood Village Apartments earlier this year.

Police said he came to the apartments at Southwest 89th Street and Walker Avenue on March 13th to meet someone but he ended up getting robbed at gunpoint and shot.

He died at the hospital.

After gathering enough evidence, investigators were able to track down a suspect.

Michael Arledge, 19, was arrested for Zenon’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

A week later, authorities announced a second arrest in the case.

Dakota Garrison, 22, is also believed to be involved in Zenon’s murder.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Now, 8 months after the teen’s murder, authorities have announced a third arrest in the case.

This week, Terrel Skinner, 21, was arrested for first-degree murder.

No other details have been released.