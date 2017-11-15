Three arrested following armed robbery of fast-food restaurant

PURCELL, Okla. – Three people have been taken into custody following an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Purcell.

Around 11:04 a.m. on Nov. 9, Purcell police officers were called to an armed robbery at the Long John Silver’s restaurant, located in the 2400 block of Hwy 74 South.

Employees told officers that the alleged suspect walked into the restaurant, placed an order and left after receiving the food. About two minutes later, witnesses say he returned and placed another order.

This time, employees told police that the man was armed with a gun and told them to give him all of the money.

After getting the cash, the suspect and another man left the restaurant.

Several minutes later, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and took three people into custody. Investigators say they learned that the same suspects may be connected to a robbery in Moore.

In the vehicle, officers found a large quantity of marijuana and cash.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jaharie Irving, 20-year-old Camron Roberson and 20-year-old Tyrone Freeman, Jr.

During the booking process, investigators say Irving spit out about 25 grams of marijuana that he was hiding in his mouth, and another 26 grams was found in his shoes.