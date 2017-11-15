× Thunder Win Third Straight With Rout of Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished their three-game homestand with their third straight win, beating Chicago 92-79 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Thunder jumped to an early lead and were never in danger of losing, as four players scored in double figures in the win.

Russell Westbrook scored 17 of his team high 21 points in the second quarter, and added 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Two Thunder players had double-doubles, with Carmelo Anthony scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant, playing against his brother Jerian, scoring 15 points and also totalling 11 rebounds.

Paul George added 13 for the Thunder, who only shot 36 percent from the field, but made 32 of 37 free throws in the game.

OKC outrebounded the Bulls by 10 and held Chicago to just 35 percent field goal shooting.

Steven Adams did not play as he continues to recover from calf injury.

The Thunder improve to 7-7 overall, 5-2 at home.

OKC has two road games next, at San Antonio on Friday at 7:00 pm, then at New Orleans on Monday, before returning home on Wednesday, November 22, to host Golden State and former Thunder star Kevin Durant.